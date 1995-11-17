The Illustrated Who's Who of Hollywood Directors

type Book Current Status In Season author Michael Barson genre Pop Culture

Concentrating on more than 150 directors from 1929 to the present, and excluding those whose careers didn’t begin until after 1975, Michael Barson juxtaposes profiles of the celebrated — Ford, Hawks, Huston, Hitchcock — with those you may have forgotten, or never even heard of: Anatole Litvak, William Keighley, Allan Dwan, et al. In Barson’s democratic film cosmology, the line between cinematic titan and trivia-game answer is thinner than you might think. Even the biggies, he notes, had flops, while the also-rans often placed in the money. Informed and opinionated, this is a must-have for the serious film buff. B+