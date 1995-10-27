Mail: Week of Oct. 27, 1995

Banderas aid

Thumbs up on your cover of Antonio Banderas (#295, Oct. 6). Assassins is one of the best action films to be made in recent years. After a stale summer diet of Mortal Kombat, Under Siege 2, and other no-brainer thrillers, it’s refreshing to see a film that caters to more than just testosterone. If Antonio’s next film (Never Talk to Strangers) is half as good as Assassins, I’ll be first in line when it opens. Carrie W. Reisser; Thousand Oaks, Calif.

EW says Antonio Banderas is ”Hollywood’s (and Melanie Griffith’s) hottest heartthrob.” Melanie left Don Johnson for that? Is Hollywood (and Melanie, for that matter) so hard up for talent? I’d rather sit and watch hours of Barney the dinosaur than this guy. Mary Nasatka; Teja2@aol.com; Clinton, Md.

The only thing that made up for the really unattractive cover of Antonio Banderas, complete with stringy hair and matching stubble, was my amusement at the cover credit for ”grooming.” Did that person get the day off or what? Naomi Jaffe; Warwick, N.Y.

In a word…hot! Antonio Banderas, may he never change. I found it interesting, however, that while he ”loooves” Hollywood, he is content dodging waves and taking pictures on the beaches of North Carolina. Cristal Shreve; Lexington, N.C.

Cyberbarian

Thanks for the great article on Conan O’Brien’s adventures in cyberspace (Multimedia), but the photo leaves something to be desired. The man himself has said he’s the whitest man in the world, so why did you feel the need to make him look like a corpse? Lesley J. Grossman; LesleyG456@aol.com; West Orange, N.J.

‘Net’ worth

I really don’t think that cyberthrillers are a ”falling trend.” As long as there is a good story and a good movie, there will be tickets sold. Let’s face it — despite the appealing presence of Sandra Bullock, The Net really wasn’t a very good movie, and that’s why it did only $47.7 million. A good cyberthriller will still pull a big audience and one far beyond just Netheads. Anyone who relies on Net surfers for a movie audience will probably be disappointed. Jim Davis; JDO500@aol.com; Signal Hill, Calif.

‘Central’ intelligence

I guess I’m not the only one who hoped Central Park West would fail. Fox’s Party of Five is a wonderful show, and CBS was insane to program CPW against it; they clearly appeal to the same audience. A CPW cast member wished in your article that ”a couple people in Ohio” would watch. Well, I’m from Ohio and I did watch — but I watched at 10 p.m., from a videotape. CBS should get wise and move CPW to 10 to save its audience the VCR programming hassles. Robert Graves; Northwood, Ohio