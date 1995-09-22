Portrait of a Silk Thread—Newly Discovered Works of Billy Strayhorn

type Music Current Status In Season Producers Dutch Jazz genre Jazz

We gave it an A

Never-before-recorded works by one of the greatest and subtlest of all composer-orchestrators make this CD a must-have. The beguiling opening track raises a promise that is repeatedly fulfilled in numbers such as ”Le Sacre Supreme” and ”Cashmere Cutie.” Even when the soloists are not at their most compelling, the ensembles are crisp and sensitive. A