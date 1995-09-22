Portrait of a Silk Thread—Newly Discovered Works of Billy Strayhorn

Chip Deffaa
September 22, 1995 at 04:00 AM EDT

Portrait of a Silk Thread -- Newly Discovered Works of Billy Strayhorn

type
Music
Current Status
In Season
Producers
Dutch Jazz
genre
Jazz
We gave it an A

Never-before-recorded works by one of the greatest and subtlest of all composer-orchestrators make this CD a must-have. The beguiling opening track raises a promise that is repeatedly fulfilled in numbers such as ”Le Sacre Supreme” and ”Cashmere Cutie.” Even when the soloists are not at their most compelling, the ensembles are crisp and sensitive. A

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now