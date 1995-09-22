type Music Current Status In Season

Cheeky and clever instrumental music rules on the three-CD The History of Space Age Pop, which includes tracks by Esquivel and other skilled sonic mischief makers. It’s full of kitschy stereo tricks and arrangements piled high with exotica, putting you in mind of martinis and smoking jackets. Joe Meek, the eccentric British producer who shot his landlady and then himself, pushed the envelope of pop production in the early ’60s. Opening with the synth-goopy ”Telstar,” by the Tornados, it has the quirky appeal of otherworldly bubblegum. Both are, retro actively, hip with a vengeance. History: B+