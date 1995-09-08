CD-ROM Review: 'Microsoft Flight Simulator 5.1'

EW Staff
September 08, 1995 at 04:00 AM EDT

The first things you notice about this disc are its 300-page instruction manual and its bewildering on-screen array of dials, gauges, and indicators, which reminds me of the scene in Airplane! where replacement pilot Robert Hays first gets a load of the cockpit dashboard. In other words, for all its fancy scenery and true-to-life physics, this latest version of Flight Simulator isn’t for the fainthearted. But if spending hours practicing looping the loop sounds challenging, it may be right down your runway. B

