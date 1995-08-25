This comedy of paranoia (the White House shrink becomes a security risk) remains surprisingly sophisticated about the amorality of all sides during the Cold War. Unfortunately, although this laserdisc represents The President’s Analyst‘s first widescreen video appearance, the print is significantly altered from the theatrical release (apparently for arcane reasons involving music copyrights). As a result, the film’s most audacious sequence — James Coburn and a hippie babe making love in the grass while competing assassins bump each other off — is no longer intercut with cuckolded Barry (Eve of Destruction) McGuire doing hilariously inept Bob Dylan imitations. B