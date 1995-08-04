The between-records album Besides includes alternate versions of previous releases plus songs that didn’t make it onto File Under: Easy Listening. Highlight: ”Needle Hits E,” a poppy B side from 1992’s Copper Blue in which singer Bob Mould pronounces MTV as ”empty TV.” The bonus (first 25,000 copies only) CD, a recording of an entire Minneapolis show from the FU:EL tour, sucks out the prettiness emphasized on File Under. Bob Mould sounds hoarse and the band seems infuriated by its own catchiness. But Sugar completists will be pleased. B+