type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa Unrated performer Traci Lords, Stephen Kearney genre Comedy

We gave it a D

This cheap and grainy mess might have remained safely locked away in some lab had Dumb and Dumber not come along (in fact, that film is even referred to on the box). The irritating Stephen Kearney plays twin brothers — one a lovable schizo, the other a corrupt politician — but the plot of The Nutt House, such as it is, serves merely as an excuse for uninspired slapstick that makes Pauly Shore look like Buster Keaton. With a cast including Traci Lords, onetime Dukes of Hazzard star Catherine Bach, and authentic former Stooge Emil Sitka, director Adam Rifkin (The Dark Backward, The Chase) appears to be in his element. Unfortunately, he would have ended up with a funnier film if he’d just propped up the remains of Moe, Larry, and Shemp. D