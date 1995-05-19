The Itchy & Scratchy Game

There’s a reason Itchy & Scratchy cartoons rarely occupy more than 30 seconds of any Simpsons episode: stretch the concept to the full half hour, and the ratings would plummet. It’s the same for videogames. While Itchy and Scratchy appeared in a hilarious cameo on the Super NES cartridge Bart’s Nightmare, here they duke it out in an interminable, multistage whackfest. As for Simpsons-style irony, despite a plethora of chainsaws, axes, and flamethrowers, The Itchy and Scratchy Game has been deemed appropriate for kids six and older by the ever-vigilant Software Ratings Board. C