Sweet and Low

Tiptoe through Matthew Sweet’s new album, 100% Fun, and you’ll stumble into a psychic minefield. Wielding lyrics like ”I’m sick of myself when I look at you” and ”You’re laughing at everything/That’s bringing me down,” Sweet laces his juicy pop with themes of self-loathing. In person, he’s gregarious and stable — ”It’s not like I hate myself all the time,” he laughs — but just to make sure, the 30-year-old singer agreed to a bout of amateur psychoanalysis:

What do you fear?

I have a mortal fear of flying in airplanes. So bad that I do an insane amount of driving all the time just to get out of it.

When you’re in a relationship and things are going wrong, do you want to solve the problem — or run?

I’m an obsessive problem-solver. I would drive the other person crazy by forcing them to confront everything in minute detail.

What makes you sick of yourself?

Just being in a business where part of the deal is that it’s public, I have to see what I say, and see what I look like. And sometimes I just go, ”Ewww, you’re a dork idiot! I hate you!”

What do you wear when you’re in a good mood and in a bad mood?

If I’m in a really good mood, I might just wear sweat clothes, because I don’t care. If I’m in a really bad mood, I might just wear sweat clothes, because I don’t care.

Have you ever encountered your inner child?

I’d say I’ve been sucking up to my inner child for a long time. I tend to be really cynical about things, so my only antidote is having a sense of humor and getting into stuff on a childlike level.

What memory from childhood haunts you?

I was in Estes Park, Colo., with my family. I must’ve been really young. I wandered by myself into Reptile World and got really deep into looking at the snakes. All of a sudden, from behind came this nasty old guy who said: ”It costs money to be in here! Give me the five bucks or leave!” I was so shocked in my reptile bliss, I left. I never wanted to go near there again. I probably moved on to the electric bass from there.