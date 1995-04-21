RELENTLESS: TWINSEN'S ADVENTURE

Albert Kim
April 21, 1995 at 04:00 AM EDT

Remember The Prisoner, that trippy ’60s TV series about a man trapped in an Orwellian nightmare? Well, imagine The Prisoner as told by Dr. Seuss, and you’ll have an idea of what this inventive adventure game is like. As brave young Twinsen, you must battle the tyrant Dr. Funfrock and his army of evil clones, all the while soliciting help from the Grobos, Spheros, and Rabibunnies. With its breezy charm and vibrantly crisp graphics, this enjoyably surreal story and setting will hold you in thrall. Lewis Carroll probably had hallucinations like this.

