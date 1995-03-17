THE GHOST WITH THE MOST

type TV Show Current Status In Season broadcaster Cartoon Network

The most insane late-night moment of 1994 wasn’t Madonna sparring with David Letterman and swearing like a horny sailor on shore leave. Nope, it happened in another galaxy entirely, where a hooded superhero named Space Ghost dissed Bob Denver about his portrayal of Hamlet on an obscure episode of Gilligan’s Island. Welcome to anarchy, a.k.a. Space Ghost: Coast to Coast-a surreal, stripped- down sucker punch to the late-night talk show industry-which creator Mike Lazzo calls ”so anti-Hollywood, it’s great.” The oddly addictive year-old show (Cartoon Network, Fridays, 11-11:15 p.m.) pits Space Ghost, the animated star of the Hanna-Barbera 1966-67 ‘toon Space Ghost and Dino Boy, against such ”Earth citizen” guests as comedian Bobcat Goldthwait, exercise diva Susan Powter, and fellow Masked man Jim Carrey as he endlessly riffs on their earthly weaknesses in his booming baritone. The host’s style can best be compared to, as Lazzo puts it, ”your next-door neighbor’s dad someone who doesn’t really get it, and you don’t get him.” Or, more gushingly, in the words of the show’s first guest, comedienne Judy Tenuta: ”He’s a beefy burrito of manhood in a cape.” Space Ghost’s new season kicks off March 17, and guests include R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe, The Nanny’s Fran Drescher, and Late Show regulars Mujibur and Sirajul. Beware, Earth citizen Dave!