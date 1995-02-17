Mi Vida Loca type Movie genre Mystery,

Drama,

Thriller

MI VIDA LOCA Angel Aviles, Seidy Lopez (1994, HBO, R, priced for rental) Drive-bys, drug-dealing, and doing time — that’s all before you’re 20, in the Hispanic gangs of L.A.’s Echo Park district. We’re not even talking homeboys here; this is about the girls. As she did with Gas Food Lodging, director Allison Anders employs an ensemble of superior actors to give us women who are strong and actually resemble real women. Anders offers no judgment on the barrio’s continuous violence and relative joylessness. She merely states the problem with clarity and a lot of heart. A-