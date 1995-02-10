A Good Man in Africa

Erik Esckilsen
February 10, 1995 at 05:00 AM EST

Not only did this star-studded film by Bruce Beresford, director of the Academy Award-winning Driving Miss Daisy, pass through theaters virtually unnoticed, it’s every bit as limp as its poor box office might have suggested. Playing a gin-sodden and thoroughly unsympathetic British diplomat, Colin Friels (Darkman) guides a cocktail party crawl through the geopolitical bracken of the fictional Kinjanja, West Africa, where sexual misadventures lead him to the bed of the country’s future first lady (Joanne Whalley-Kilmer) and to the center of a scheme by her corrupt husband (Louis Gossett Jr.). Stultifyingly paced, A Good Man in Africa‘s charade of anatomical humor and inflated Britishisms is redeemed only slightly by the performances — particularly Sean Connery’s titular expatriate doctor. D

