Not only did this star-studded film by Bruce Beresford, director of the Academy Award-winning Driving Miss Daisy, pass through theaters virtually unnoticed, it’s every bit as limp as its poor box office might have suggested. Playing a gin-sodden and thoroughly unsympathetic British diplomat, Colin Friels (Darkman) guides a cocktail party crawl through the geopolitical bracken of the fictional Kinjanja, West Africa, where sexual misadventures lead him to the bed of the country’s future first lady (Joanne Whalley-Kilmer) and to the center of a scheme by her corrupt husband (Louis Gossett Jr.). Stultifyingly paced, A Good Man in Africa‘s charade of anatomical humor and inflated Britishisms is redeemed only slightly by the performances — particularly Sean Connery’s titular expatriate doctor. D