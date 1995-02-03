A La Mode

Chris Nashawaty
February 03, 1995 at 05:00 AM EST

A La Mode

There are two types of people in the world: the kind who think there could never be enough saucy French coming-of-age comedies, and the rest of us. If you’re not a fan of said genre, A La Mode‘s definitely not your glass of Beaujolais, because it pretty much goes by the book. Teenage Fausto (Higelin) finds best friend in an orphanage who can fart Beethoven’s Fifth; boys are adopted by loving parents in rustic French town; Fausto falls in love with sassy blue-collar beauty (Florence Darel). The only new wrinkle: Fausto happens to have a natural flair for creating outlandish fashions in his new ) dad’s tailor shop. Occasionally touching and funny but aren’t they all? B-

