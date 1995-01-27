type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa R performer Nick Nolte, Barbra Streisand, George Carlin, Blythe Danner, Melinda Dillon, Jason Gould, Kate Nelligan, Brad Sullivan director Barbra Streisand distributor Columbia Pictures author Pat Conroy, Becky Johnston genre Drama, Romance

We gave it a C+

La Streisand’s masterpiece of middlebrow kitsch sentimentality, The Prince of Tides, finally gets the deluxe treatment (an earlier laser version was pressed but not released when the star requested revisions), and what a feast for fans it is. The auteur herself yaks nonstop on a second audio track, and there’s a whole side of extras-auditions, gag outtakes, and a formerly deleted end-credit song. For non-devotees, there may be less here than meets the eye; the most interesting insight Barbra Streisand offers into her creative process is that in one scene she made sure her blouse matched the chair she was sitting in. B