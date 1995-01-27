The Prince of Tides
- type
- Movie
- Current Status
- In Season
- mpaa
- R
- performer
- Nick Nolte, Barbra Streisand, George Carlin, Blythe Danner, Melinda Dillon, Jason Gould, Kate Nelligan, Brad Sullivan
- director
- Barbra Streisand
- distributor
- Columbia Pictures
- author
- Pat Conroy, Becky Johnston
- genre
- Drama, Romance
We gave it a C+
La Streisand’s masterpiece of middlebrow kitsch sentimentality, The Prince of Tides, finally gets the deluxe treatment (an earlier laser version was pressed but not released when the star requested revisions), and what a feast for fans it is. The auteur herself yaks nonstop on a second audio track, and there’s a whole side of extras-auditions, gag outtakes, and a formerly deleted end-credit song. For non-devotees, there may be less here than meets the eye; the most interesting insight Barbra Streisand offers into her creative process is that in one scene she made sure her blouse matched the chair she was sitting in. B
