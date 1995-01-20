Mail from our readers

JONES’ TOWN

Thanks for the cover story on Tommy Lee Jones (#254, Dec. 23). Ever since I started reading EW, I hoped you’d do a story on him. Jones is truly one of the most talented actors around. I really admire him — even if he always plays the bad guy! I’m glad people are starting to recognize him.

Manda Levie

Kent, Wash.

It’s about time that Jones received the recognition he deserves. I’d pay money to see him read The New York Times.

Maren Doshier

Memphis

Keep your Costners and Gibsons; I’ll take Jones any day. He’s the only actor that can get me anywhere near a theater.

Sarah Torkelson

Schaumburg, Ill.

GREEN FIELD DAY

I was glad to see your article about Green Day. While I’m surprised that the band went from nightclubs to Madison Square Garden in one year, I’m not surprised that Dookie went triple platinum.

Janice Felzenberg

Oceanport, N.J.

IRELAND ANSWERED

As the waiter quoted in the Kathy Ireland article, here’s the answer to her ”lingering question”: An Oreo Express is a shake made with vanilla ice cream and fresh Oreo cookies topped with whipped cream, chocolate shavings, and an Oreo.

Jon McGill

New York City

‘DUMB’ CHOICE

I agree with Jim Mullen that Dumb and Dumber is ”for people who thought Wayne’s World was too intellectual.” It’s a waste of Jim Carrey’s talent to put him in a movie that is lacking taste or creativity.

Dawn Ressel

Spring Hill, Fla.

PURPLE POWER

I’ve sat by silently for almost two years of Barney bashing, but after his recent hit in Jim Mullen’s Hot Sheet, I can do so no more. Barney is for children, not adults. So the show isn’t reality-based. It’s on a level that kids find entertaining and educational. If left up to them, I’m sure Barney would rate five stars, cheers, and two thumbs up.

Laurel de Foucault

Lahaina, Hawaii

BAD HAIR JAY?

Can’t you give Jay Leno a break? First it was his lantern jaw; now you’re picking on his hair. And stop comparing him with Carson and Letterman and accept him as the host of The Tonight Show. He got the job; now get over it.

Richard Leone

Natick, Mass.

You didn’t draw Leno’s hair big enough.

Scott Ryan Taylor

Kent, Wash.

Correction: We incorrectly stated the premiere date of two new shows on the United Paramount Network (#257, Jan. 13). Platypus Man (9 p.m.) and Pig Sty (9:30 p.m.) will both debut on Monday, Jan. 23.