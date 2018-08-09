Celeb Hits and the Pits

CHER Actress and catalog maven *Hit: Reading Anne Rice’s Cry to Heaven. *The Pits: The preoccupation and the circus surrounding the coverage of the O.J. Simpson trial.

JON STEWART Host, The Jon Stewart Show *Hit: Going to see Nine Inch Nails perform live in Atlanta. *The Pits: Not being asked to do Circus of the Stars.

JIM CARREY Comedian, Dumb and Dumber *Hit: Me. *The Pits: I don’t want any misses in my life.

DYLAN MCDERMOTT Actor, Miracle on 34th Street *Hit: Spanking the Monkey. *The Pits: That Tim Allen show, Home Improvement.

DAVID DUCHOVNY actor, The X-Files *Hit: The final seconds of game seven in the Chicago Bulls-New York Knicks series (because the Knicks went on to the conference finals). *The Pits: ! Reading The Bridges of Madison County. A piece of crap, a pathetic, poorly written, pseudo-intellectual, pseudo-spiritual, pseudo-document of schmaltz. But if they want me to be in the movie, sign me up.

RITA WILSON Actress, Mixed Nuts, and wife of Tom Hanks *Hit: Forrest Gump — so sue me. *The Pits: That health-care reform did not get passed.

CLAIRE DANES Actress, My So-Called Life *Hit: Hoop Dreams. It was depressing as hell, but it’s one of my favorite movies. *The Pits: Natural Born Killers. It was just so silly.

JOHN CUSACK Actor, Bullets Over Broadway *Hit: George Foreman’s knockout of Michael Moorer. *The Pits: Anything connected with Grease! … the entire 20- year run of Grease!

TIM MCGRAW Country singer, Not a Moment Too Soon *Hits: Forrest Gump, The Celestine Prophecy, and Beyond the Light. It gives new meaning to an attitude towards life. *The Pits: The baseball strike.

BRET EASTON ELLIS Author, The Informers *Hits: The Hudsucker Proxy and Spanking the Monkey. And for records, If I Were a Carpenter. I loved that. *The Pits: When a Man Loves a Woman and Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein.

LUKE PERRY Actor, Beverly Hills, 90210 *Hit: I’m a huge Picket Fences fan. I love that show. It’s quirky, funny, the best thing on television. *The Pits: The baseball strike; it kind of pissed me off.

SARA GILBERT Actress, Roseanne *Hit: Sheryl Crow’s Tuesday Night Music Club. I play her music all the time in my room at school. I’ve really turned a lot of new fans on to her. *The Pits: Turning on any show on television and seeing nothing but O.J. Simpson.

BRENT SPINER Actor, Star Trek Generations *Hit: I totally loved Brando’s book (Brando: Songs My Mother Taught Me). I felt I got to know him by reading it. *The Pits: The baseball strike. I just wish the fans would unite next season and boycott baseball for one year. Let them play in empty stadiums. Just say, ”Okay, you don’t take that away from us anymore.”

ELLEN DEGENERS Comedian, Ellen *Hit: Tom Hanks’ speech for Philadelphia at the Academy Awards. It was so genuine and honest. *The Pits: That Ricki Lake could have been charged with a felony for protesting the use of fur.