Video Review: 'Prehysteria! 2'

Glenn Kenny
November 04, 1994 at 05:00 AM EST

Prehysteria! 2

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
PG
performer
Jennifer Harte, Kevin R. Connors
director
Albert Band
genre
Sci-fi and Fantasy, Kids and Family
We gave it a C+

With computers now doing the work once reserved for craftsmen, the only places you can see genuine stop-action animation these days are in Mrs. Butterworth commercials or dinky kids’ movies like Prehysteria! 2. F/X whiz David Allen (Honey, I Shrunk the Kids) concocted the five mini-saurs for this sequel to last year’s video hit, and all of them look pretty cool. As for the plot, well, gee, here the tiny prehistoric dinosaurs help reform an unbearably obnoxious and spoiled rich kid (Kevin R. Connors) — as if it mattered. Stuff like this, from Jurassic Park down, is always all about the creatures. C+

