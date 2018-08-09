Video Review: 'Prehysteria! 2'

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG performer Jennifer Harte, Kevin R. Connors director Albert Band genre Sci-fi and Fantasy, Kids and Family

We gave it a C+

With computers now doing the work once reserved for craftsmen, the only places you can see genuine stop-action animation these days are in Mrs. Butterworth commercials or dinky kids’ movies like Prehysteria! 2. F/X whiz David Allen (Honey, I Shrunk the Kids) concocted the five mini-saurs for this sequel to last year’s video hit, and all of them look pretty cool. As for the plot, well, gee, here the tiny prehistoric dinosaurs help reform an unbearably obnoxious and spoiled rich kid (Kevin R. Connors) — as if it mattered. Stuff like this, from Jurassic Park down, is always all about the creatures. C+