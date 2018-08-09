type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa R performer Drew Barrymore, Andie MacDowell, Mary Stuart Masterson, Madeleine Stowe genre Western

Bad Girls Mary Stuart Masterson, Madeleine Stowe (1994, FoxVideo, R, priced for rental) A Western featuring female gunslingers-this is high-concept moviemaking at its patronizing lowest. Bad Girls could have been more than four women (Stowe, Masterson, Andie MacDowell, Drew Barrymore) riding roughshod in the Old West. But instead of tackling its buried feminist plot (Masterson and pals fight for the right to own land), Girls turns into a Wild West modeling shoot. D —Chris Nashawaty