Parents' Guide

Ironically, the back-to-school season is being ushered in by a bunch of no- brainer movies. The titles alone — Blankman, Camp Nowhere — give some indication as to the quality of this month’s selections. Even the films that feature kids (Corrina, Corrina; Milk Money) aren’t really meant for the lunch- box crowd. It’s a good thing students are hitting the books again; there’s just not much for them at the local multiplex.

Movies

Andre *What It’s About: Toni (Tina Majorino), the daughter of a Maine harbormaster (Keith Carradine), befriends a lost seal (played here by sea lion Tory) in this Free Willy wannabe. *Will Kids Want to Watch It? Young children will love Andre’s antics, but may also be upset by some of the more melodramatic moments. Older children will surely just yawn.*MPAA: PG. *Sex/ Nudity: None. *Drugs/Alcohol: Fishermen drink beer at a bar. * Violence/ Scariness: Toni gets stranded alone in the middle of the sea during a storm; a fisherman throws a pitchfork at Andre; a boy tries to shoot Andre. Objectionable Words/Phrases: About 10. * Mature Themes: If you love someone, you have to set him free; if he loves you, he’ll return. Appropriate Ages: 5 and up.

BLANKMAN *What It’s About: Inner-city geek/inventor Darryl Walker (Damon Wayans) becomes a crime-fighting superhero.*Will Kids Want to Watch It? If they do, you’ll draw a blank as to their reasons. *MPAA: PG-13. * Sex/ Nudity: Innuendo only. *Drugs/Alcohol: A bum drinks whiskey in an alley. *Violence/ Scariness: Mobsters shoot Darryl’s brother (David Alan Grier) and kill Darryl’s grandmother (Lynne Thigpen) and the mayor (Christopher Lawford). *Objectionable Words/ Phrases: About 40. *Mature Themes: One person can make a difference; recycle your junk. *Appropriate Ages: 10 and up.

Camp Nowhere *What It’s About: Teenagers create their own summer camp where anything goes. *Will Kids Want to Watch It? No way. Although a camp with no rules may be a child’s fantasy, the movie takes the idea and goes nowhere fast. *MPAA: PG. Sex/ Nudity: None. * Drugs/Alcohol: Their adult cohort (Christopher Lloyd) helps the underage kids buy beer. *Violence/Scariness: One of the boys burns his arm with fireworks.*Objectionable Words/Phrases: About 15. *Mature Themes: It takes something dramatic to make parents pay attention to their kids. *Appropriate Ages: 10 and up.

CORRINA, CORRINA *What It’s About: Widower Manny (Ray Liotta) and his 7-year- old, Molly (Andre’s Tina Majorino), come out of their shells when Corrina (Whoopi Goldberg) becomes their housekeeper. * Will Kids Want to Watch It? Despite appealing chemistry between the main characters, this tearjerker about a mother’s death is just too sad for young children.*MPAA: PG. *Sex/Nudity: None.*Drugs/Alcohol: The first housekeeper (Joan Cusack) raids the liquor cabinet. *Violence/ Scariness: There are some heartbreaking moments when Molly yearns for her mother. * Objectionable Words/Phrases: Eight.*Mature Themes: Love and compassion transcend color.*Appropriate Ages: 12 and up.

IN THE ARMY NOW *What It’s About: After being fired from a stereo store, salesguy Bones (Pauly Shore) and his pal Jack (Andy Dick) join the Army. *Will Kids Want to Watch It? No. Sitting through Army is a job, not an adventure. *MPAA: PG. *Sex/Nudity: Jack’s bare backside. *Drugs/Alcohol: Drinking at a party. *Violence/Scariness: Lots of gunfire, but hey, this is war. *Objectionable Words/Phrases: About 25. *Mature Themes: Be all that you can be. *Appropriate Ages: 10 and up.

MILK MONEY *What It’s About: Three prepubescent boys pool their savings to hire a prostitute named V (Melanie Griffith) so they can see her in the buff. *Will Kids Want to Watch It? You can bet your lunch money older kids will hope to get a look at this working girl’s ”bod made for sin,” but this vile movie is really not for children. *MPAA: PG-13. *Sex/Nudity: There’s no nudity, but V and Frank’s dad (Ed Harris) make love in the shadows. The entire movie, however, is about sex. *Drugs/Alcohol: None. *Violence/ Scariness: A pimp is murdered; the boys get held up at gunpoint. *Objectionable Words/ Phrases: About 20. *Mature Themes: There’s a difference between making love and having sex. *Appropriate Ages: 13 and up.

WAGONS EAST! *What It’s About: Wagon master James Harlow (John Candy, in his last role) leads Phil Taylor (Richard Lewis) and a group of disgruntled Western settlers back East.*Will Kids Want to Watch It? No-they’ll want to head in the other direction. This is probably not the film Candy would want to be remembered for. * MPAA: PG-13. *Sex/Nudity: Lots of innuendo and talk about sex. *Drugs/Alcohol: Harlow starts out as a drunk; whiskey drinking in a saloon. *Violence/Scariness: Wild West wackiness, including bank robberies, shoot-outs, and barroom brawls. *Objectionable Words/Phrases: About 20. Mature Themes: Bucking a trend can actually make you a trendsetter; sometimes you need a guide to help you follow your heart. *Appropriate Ages: 10 and up.