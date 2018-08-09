Gloria Loring Returns to Soaps? Kind Of

When it comes to daytime drama, Gloria Loring would rather be heard than seen. On CBS’ Guiding Light, that’s Loring’s voice crooning Mindy’s new theme, ”Is There Anybody Out There?,” which is also the title track of her latest album. No stranger to TV tunes, Loring, 47, has sung the themes for such shows as The Facts of Life (cowritten with ex-husband Alan Thicke) and Diff’rent Strokes. Yet soap fans may know her best for her 1980-86 stint as Liz Chandler on Days of Our Lives. Though she misses acting, she doesn’t miss the soaps’ crank-it-out pace. ”At the time I left, I was really tired of pushing the drama,” Loring says. ”Especially during the ratings [weeks]. In six and a half years I was shot twice, mugged, had amnesia, shot my boyfriend’s fiancee, had my child kidnapped, was kidnapped by my father-in-law…. But of course, [Liz] always had time to sing!”