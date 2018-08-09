Mail From Our Readers

WHO’S ‘KING’?

I was tremendously excited when I opened my mailbox and saw Simba smiling up at me (230, July 8). I’ve seen The Lion King several times and after reading Steve Daly’s exciting article I gained more appreciation for this wonderful movie. The Lion King was truly a collaborative effort on the part of Disney, and I’m so glad they stuck with it. They have produced one of the most emotionally powerful movies I’ve seen in a very long time!

Jeff Martin

Rexburg, Idaho

Lion King, schmion king, when you take away the incredible hype and publicity machine, what we’re left with is a mediocre movie that can’t hold a candle to animated classics like Aladdin, Sleeping Beauty, Beauty and the Beast, and Fantasia. On the plus side, we have a few good readings (James Earl Jones, Nathan Lane, Jeremy Irons) and a couple of stunning images. On the minus side, we have instantly forgettable songs, a pedestrian plot, and lackluster direction. The primitive power of this picture is one of raw marketing.

Dan O’Neill

Los Angeles

I’m glad Disney got its massive money machine tuned up for its most recent business venture, The Lion King. Maybe it can take a bit of that pile and start making movies that say something true and good about the American majority: that is, girls and women.

Elaine Benken

Indianapolis

‘LARRY’ YET

We enjoyed ”Hey Now! It’s the Larry Sanders Glossary.” However, you omitted an important entry from the glossary: I don’t think so. Hank’s response to critic Gene Siskel’s explanation of the ”plot twist” of The Crying Game.

Carey G. Spain

Cheryl Mills

Austin, Tex.

JAM BACKED

The cynical comment made by Ticketmaster spokesman Larry Solters — calling Pearl Jam’s challenge of Ticketmaster’s apparent unfair monopoly ”a marketing ploy” (News & Notes) — only serves to underscore Pearl Jam’s point. The band does not want to exclude from enjoying its music those concertgoers who don’t possess a lot of money. More power to Pearl Jam. How appropriately Ticketmaster chose its name.

Caroline M. Kong

Honolulu

EARLY WINTERS

Anyone who still has doubts about Jonathan Winters’ being able to handle a serious role should find and watch the Twilight Zone episode ”A Game of Pool.”

I’m certain that people who saw that performance in the early ’60s wouldn’t have thought Winters could be funny… but look where we are now.

Willie Holmes

Chicago

Correction: In our story on the early days of the O.J. Simpson case (232, July 22), we erroneously identified Stone Phillips as the Dateline NBC correspondent who requested an interview with Al Cowlings after his attorney stated Cowlings would not talk to the press. We regret the error.