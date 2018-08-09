Wishes

Bob Cannon
July 08, 1994 at 04:00 AM EDT

Wishes (Music - Lari White)

type
Music
Current Status
In Season
performer
Lari White
genre
Country
We gave it a B

Lari White’s stunning 1993 debut, Lead Me Not, unveiled her wailing soprano in a thrilling stew of country, gospel, and blues. Since it bombed, producer Garth Fundis (Trisha Yearwood) steers White toward the safety of the middle of the road on Wishes. Still, her powerful voice — Loretta with a touch of Mahalia — drives everything up a notch on the goose-bump meter. B

