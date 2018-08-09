type Music Current Status In Season performer Lari White genre Country

Lari White’s stunning 1993 debut, Lead Me Not, unveiled her wailing soprano in a thrilling stew of country, gospel, and blues. Since it bombed, producer Garth Fundis (Trisha Yearwood) steers White toward the safety of the middle of the road on Wishes. Still, her powerful voice — Loretta with a touch of Mahalia — drives everything up a notch on the goose-bump meter. B