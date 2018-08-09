Rosie O'Donnell is everywhere

Have you seen Rosie O’Donnell lately? How could you not? Recently, it’s been all Rosie, all the time. Witness:

The movies: Rosie costars in the much-overhyped The Flintstones.

Broadway: Rosie stars in the way-overhyped-for-a-revival Grease.

Network TV: Rosie yuks it up with David Letterman on his Late Show.

The commercials: Bedrock resident Betty Rubble (a.k.a. Rosie) snacks at RocDonald’s.

HBO: Continual reruns of Rosie’s film debut, A League of Their Own.

MTV: Cindy Crawford special — there she is.

Tabloid TV: A Hard Copy exclusive on guess who?

Toy stores: For sale, action-size Betty Rubble/Rosie O’Donnell figurines.

Tuscan Dairy Farms skim milk containers: Bumping missing kids off the back of milk cartons, Rosie hawks tickets to Grease.

When we asked to speak to O’Donnell about her sudden omnipresence, her spokeswoman responded: “I’m not sure she wants to talk about it. Are you saying she’s overexposed?”