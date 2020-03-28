Wrestlemania X
Wrestlemania X
type
- Movie
Episode Recaps
Wrestlemania isn’t just an annual all- star event-it’s a three-ring circus of the absurd. Along with the wrestlers (including stars ”Macho Man” Randy Savage, Bret ”Hit Man” Hart, and the enormous Yokozuna) there are celebs galore. Little Richard wears a tropical- pink ensemble to sing ”America the Beautiful.” Burt Reynolds trades innuendos ringside with cable host Rhonda Shear. But the main events are still the matches themselves. When you’ve got clown-faced tag team Doink and Dink taking on Road Warrior rejects Bam Bam Bigelow and Luna Vachon, where else can you go but over the top?
Wrestlemania X
|type
|
|mpaa
|
Comments