Wrestlemania X

By Michael Sauter
Updated May 06, 1994 at 04:00 AM EDT

Episode Recaps

Wrestlemania isn’t just an annual all- star event-it’s a three-ring circus of the absurd. Along with the wrestlers (including stars ”Macho Man” Randy Savage, Bret ”Hit Man” Hart, and the enormous Yokozuna) there are celebs galore. Little Richard wears a tropical- pink ensemble to sing ”America the Beautiful.” Burt Reynolds trades innuendos ringside with cable host Rhonda Shear. But the main events are still the matches themselves. When you’ve got clown-faced tag team Doink and Dink taking on Road Warrior rejects Bam Bam Bigelow and Luna Vachon, where else can you go but over the top?

mpaa
