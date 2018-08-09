Top actors of all time

So now that we know the most popular movies of all time, who are the all-time favorite actors? A few names suggest themselves, based on our list of the top 100 films. Below, the 10 most ubiquitous performers followed by the number of films on this list in which they star. Take a look, too, at what the ultimate screen idols would probably look like.

Harrison Ford 6 (Films No. 4, 19, 21, 28, 76, 85)

Carrie Fisher 4 (Films No. 4, 21, 28, 79)

Alec Guinness 4 (Films No. 4, 21, 28, 54)

Eddie Murphy 4 (Films No. 8, 37, 47, 63)

Arnold Schwarzenegger 4 (Films No. 44, 52, 73, 80)

Kevin Costner 3 (Films No. 48, 65, 66)

Tom Cruise 3 (Films No. 16, 39, 58)

Richard Dreyfuss 3 (Films No. 6, 59, 91)

Mark Hamill 3 (Films No. 4, 21, 28)

Demi Moore 3 (Films No. 12, 39, 69)