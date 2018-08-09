What Lorraine Bracco is renting

Though she and actor-director Edward James Olmos are still newlyweds, the Oscar-nominated (1990’s GoodFellas) actress has found the time to seek out an unusual video about a woman who refuses to bow to a terrible destiny.

1,000 Pieces of Gold Rosalind Chao (1991, Hemdale) ”It was recommended to me by a friend, and I’m so blown away by it that I want to work for the director. It’s done by a woman (Nancy Kelly), and it’s something everyone can relate to. It’s a gorgeous, gorgeous movie, so pretty to look at.”