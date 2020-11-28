Objectively, this posthumous tribute to two of the most gifted and charismatic of soul singers is an amateurish mess — miserably edited, padded with irrelevant talking-head celebrity interviews (like we care what Lola Falana thinks about these guys?), and hosted in a l’histoire c’est moi style by Arthel Neville. Nevertheless, there’s a lot of great music in The Original Leads of the Temptation, and the archival footage of the two Temptations — who were, after all, among the coolest humans ever to inhabit sharkskin suits — is riveting enough. B-