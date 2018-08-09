PRESS RELEASE OF THE WEEK

March 04, 1994

”The Torchlight video release of Virgin Hunters will be resolicited in the near future as Test Tube Teens From the Year 2000. We believe this will give our customers an opportunity to better position this title to consumers.”

DROPOUT OF THE WEEK Jafar Away Disney will release its first made-for-video feature-an Aladdin sequel called The Return of Jafar-in May. But Robin Williams, who’s been grousing about Disney, won’t be returning as the Genie. Instead, Dan Castellaneta (Homer Simpson) has signed on.

