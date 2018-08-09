type Music Current Status In Season genre Metal

Dio Strange Highways (Reprise) Like Ozzy Osbourne, Ronnie James Dio sang for Black Sabbath, and both men continue to milk Sabbath’s formula-gloom-and-doom lyrics and heavy playing-for fun and profit. Strange Highways is full of ominous songs with titles like ”One Foot in the Grave” and ”Evilution.” If you can keep a straight face throughout the whole thing, you might want to raise this grade a notch. B- -TS