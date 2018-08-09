type Music Current Status In Season Producers Arista genre Pop

This wholesome Swedish pop quartet-two guys, two girls-doesn’t want to be compared with ABBA. They should be so lucky. Once you get past the quirky novelty of their hugely popular reggae-styled hit ”All That She Wants,” you wind up in a wasteland of neutered hip-hop and lumbering dance rhythms, all dragged along behind Linn Berggren’s inert, colorless voice on The Sign. If nothing else, Ace of Base’s chart success here and abroad proves that reggae is still the only true world music.