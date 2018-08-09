The Sign

David Thigpen
January 14, 1994 at 05:00 AM EST

The Sign

type
Music
Current Status
In Season
Producers
Arista
genre
Pop

This wholesome Swedish pop quartet-two guys, two girls-doesn’t want to be compared with ABBA. They should be so lucky. Once you get past the quirky novelty of their hugely popular reggae-styled hit ”All That She Wants,” you wind up in a wasteland of neutered hip-hop and lumbering dance rhythms, all dragged along behind Linn Berggren’s inert, colorless voice on The Sign. If nothing else, Ace of Base’s chart success here and abroad proves that reggae is still the only true world music.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now