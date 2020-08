Country’s favorite vagrant, Merle Haggard has been sounding pretty vacant for the last decade, but on 1994 he comes up with a surprisingly energetic album that resuscitates his creative muse. From a portrait of the failed farmer (”In My Next Life”) to the country-jazz ”What’s New in New York City,” Haggard shows the kind of spunk that suggests it’ll take more than a long dry spell to count this Okie out. B