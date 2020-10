The catchiest songs here hark back to the vocal momentum and party spirit of early- ’80s hip-hop. Fresh Prince may be a nice TV star, but when he’s taken away from Bel-Air, he raps as hard as Dr. Dre (and you don’t need to be an undercover cop to decipher his language). Still, none of the new stuff on Code Red is nearly as eloquent about the suburban American experience as previous hits ”Parents Just Don’t Understand” and ”Summertime.” B