We gave it an A

Not your garden variety orchestral set, Zappa: The Yellow Shark begins with ”Dog Breath Variations” and, 18 pieces later, culminates with ”G-Spot Tornado.” But, despite the Zappa-esque humor, this goes a long way in certifying the rocker’s long- stymied ambition as a Serious Music longhair. Off-offbeat Broadway passages, cracked cabaret, and atonality abound, and poo-poo jokes are, thankfully, omitted.