What's the 411? Remix Album

Remember that jumping piano line from ”Real Love”? Well, it’s not here. In re-mixing the 1992 album that put new jill swing on the map, Puffy Combs and a host of hot-shot producers made a few gaffes. But Puffy’s pumped-up remake of ”Love No Limit” nearly makes up for the lapses, and Teddy Riley’s ”Changes I’ve Been Going Through” trumps the original. Still, producers ought to take their own Hippocratic oath: First, do no harm to originals.