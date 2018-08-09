TO BEE OR NOT TO BE

The newest queen of the MTV buzz bin is Heather DeLoach, 10, the Lake Forest, Calif., girl who flies high as the Bee Girl in the Blind Melon video ”No Rain.” (She also stole the show at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 2.) MTV and Capitol Records give credit to DeLoach and her clumsy tap dance for helping the band get into heavy rotation and a spot atop the Billboard pop charts. But here are five things Blind Melon won’t tell you about the Bee Girl: *That’s not her on the Blind Melon album cover. ”That’s (drummer) Glen Graham’s sister,” says DeLoach. Georgia Graham is now 23, but the photo still hangs in the Graham family’s living room in Columbus, Miss. *She wasn’t plucked from a playground. The fifth grader is an experienced actress (she appears in the movie I’ll Do Anything this fall) who responded to a casting call. ”They asked her to dress in a tutu with tap shoes and to wear large glasses,” says DeLoach’s agent. ”Later, they called and said, ‘She’s everything we imagined.”’ *She didn’t love being an insect. ”My friends can’t believe I would wear that Bee outfit,” she says. ”I was embarrassed, but I didn’t think about it.” *She’s wowed by celebrities. ”Rosie O’Donnell (her I’ll Do Anything costar) told me I look just like her when she was young. She showed me a picture. She had lots of freckles and the same face!” When asked about the MTV Awards, she gushes, ”I met Madonna. She was really nice.” *She knows the price of fame. ”I sign autographs. Once I thought I had arthritis I signed so many.”