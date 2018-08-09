IF THEY'RE OUT OF... 'THIS BOY'S LIFE'

EW Staff
September 17, 1993 at 04:00 AM EDT

Try renting these alternatives: Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (1974, Warner) Abused Ellen Burstyn takes to the road with her precocious kid (Alfred Lutter) and eventually finds independence and the capable arms of Kris Kristofferson. The Great Santini (1979, Warner) Lieut. Col. Bull Meechum (Robert Duvall) treats the members of his family as if they were boot-camp trainees. The final confrontation between the chest-beating Bull and his eldest son (Michael O’Keefe) is an unforgettable emotional war game. A u The 400 Blows (1959, FoxVideo) In Francois Truffaut’s classic troubled-kid tale, that nobody-in-the-whole-entire-universe- can-understand-how-I-feel ambience is so palpable you hardly need subtitles. A

