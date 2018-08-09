Barry Manilow: In my system

Would you believe that Barry Manilow’s favorite album is Metallica? Good, because it’s not.

· Shirley Horn Here’s to Life

”The most sensitive interpretations of these standards that I’ve heard in a long time. Plus, the beautiful title song was cowritten by my friend Artie Butler.”

· Jonny Mercer The Capitol Collectors Series

”One of the finest songwriters ever — he also sang with great personality. A fun collection.”

· Bill Evans Affinity

”Evans was an icon for jazz pianists, and this features the harmonica of Toots Thielemans — as beautiful as it gets.”