Barry Manilow: In my system

EW Staff
August 27, 1993 at 04:00 AM EDT

Would you believe that Barry Manilow’s favorite album is Metallica? Good, because it’s not.

· Shirley Horn Here’s to Life
”The most sensitive interpretations of these standards that I’ve heard in a long time. Plus, the beautiful title song was cowritten by my friend Artie Butler.”

· Jonny Mercer The Capitol Collectors Series
”One of the finest songwriters ever — he also sang with great personality. A fun collection.”

· Bill Evans Affinity
”Evans was an icon for jazz pianists, and this features the harmonica of Toots Thielemans — as beautiful as it gets.”

