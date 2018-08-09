Thunderbirds Are Go

type Movie Current Status In Season

We gave it a C+

As a kid, did you think those all-puppet ”Supermarionation” TV shows were really neat? Prepare to smash a treasured memory if you watch these two juvenile features, spun off from the Thunderbirds series and here packaged as a double bill. The 007-style sets still look wittily miniaturized, but the little dolls that plod through them — ex-astronaut Jeff Tracy, his five-son rescue team, and slinky aide Lady Penelope — have eerily big heads and dead eyes. They barely move, and when they talk, only their lower lips clack feebly. Sorry, fans; reopen the toy chest and Thunderbirds are bores. C+