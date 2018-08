type Music Current Status In Season performer Walt Mink Producers Caroline genre Rock

We gave it a B

Astonishingly derivative of ’60s Brit-pop (the Kinks at their most cloying) and ’70s prog-rock (don’t ask), Walt Mink can’t be serious, and that’s the trio’s appeal. On Bareback Ride‘s breakneck-silly ”Zero Day,” they thrash away in waltz time, and ”Frail,” fueled by a fitful rhythm section, sounds like Rush reborn as an angry skinny-tie band. B