type Music Current Status In Season Producer Speech Producers Chrysalis genre Jazz, Hip-Hop/Rap

We gave it a C+

As the name suggests, these friends of Arrested Development’s Speech (the album’s producer), cook up a spicy musical stew: Remnants of Coltrane jazz riffs float alongside hip-hop break beats, street rhymes, Baptist hymns, and live percussion. But aside from a few chunky spoonfuls, Gumbo just doesn’t make a meal.