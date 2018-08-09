Portrait of a Delta Bluesman

Chip Deffaa
June 11, 1993 at 04:00 AM EDT

Portrait of a Delta Bluesman

type
Music
Current Status
In Season
performer
Pinetop Perkins
Producers
Omega
genre
Blues
We gave it an A-

Producer George Kilby Jr. has gotten 79-year-old blues pianist-singer Pinetop Perkins to do two things here he almost never does in public: play unaccompanied and talk about himself. This warm musical autobiography is the year’s most beguiling new blues release. Let’s hope it inspires follow-ups by even-more-senior blues greats Booker T. Lawrie and Jimmy Walker.

