type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG-13 performer Eric Thal, Penelope Ann Miller genre Comedy

We gave it a D+

After discovering a murder weapon, a mousy small-town librarian (Miller) takes responsibility for the crime rather than continue with her drab life. Soon the Cajun mob is after her, and her chauvinist-pig husband (Thal), a detective, is at his wit’s end. That is a state in which you may find yourself after too many minutes of this foolish farce. If you’re wondering why stores carry something like The Gun in Betty Lou’s Handbag at all, the video trade ads scream: ”All-star comedy! Major release!” A minor exaggeration. D+