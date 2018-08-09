The Gun in Betty Lou's Handbag

Lawrence O'Toole
May 21, 1993 at 04:00 AM EDT

The Gun in Betty Lou's Handbag

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
PG-13
performer
Eric Thal, Penelope Ann Miller
genre
Comedy
We gave it a D+

After discovering a murder weapon, a mousy small-town librarian (Miller) takes responsibility for the crime rather than continue with her drab life. Soon the Cajun mob is after her, and her chauvinist-pig husband (Thal), a detective, is at his wit’s end. That is a state in which you may find yourself after too many minutes of this foolish farce. If you’re wondering why stores carry something like The Gun in Betty Lou’s Handbag at all, the video trade ads scream: ”All-star comedy! Major release!” A minor exaggeration. D+

