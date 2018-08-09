Beevis & Butt-head: IQ-free TV

type TV Show Current Status In Season performer Mike Judge broadcaster MTV genre Cartoons/Animation, Comedy

Cartoonist Mike Judge had never seen Wayne and Garth when he created Beavis and Butt-Head in 1991 — B&B ”are younger and stupider,” says Judge, 30 — but MTV’s characters promise to become as excellently known as their fellow dumb headbangers. Blond Beavis (usually in the Metallica shirt) and brunet Butt- Head (in the AC/DC shirt) have graduated from MTV’s Liquid Television to a half-hour spin-off, The Beavis and Butt-Head Show (Mon.-Thurs., 7 p.m.). Already, B&B have fetched seven prospective movie offers plus a potential record deal.

In each episode, the pair has two cartoon adventures (a fave activity: playing baseball using frogs), then do voice-overs, Mystery Science Theater-style, as they channel-surf among MTV’s 15,000 old videos. Sir Mix-A-Lot’s ”Baby Got Back” elicits this from Butt-Head: ”I’m gettin’ a stiffie!” Wayne’s comparable quip, ”Schwing!” suddenly seems decorous.

The May 17 premiere (the original March start was aborted due to production delays) features B&B’s worst nightmare: a chick with a brain, who is forced to be their science-class partner. Good luck, girl! Beavis and Butt-Head make Bart look like a valedictorian.