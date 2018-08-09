type Book Current Status In Season author Fannie Lou Hamer genre Biography

We gave it a B+

Fannie Lou Hamer first gained national attention as the most articulate member of the Mississippi Freedom Democratic party, which attempted to unseat the state’s all-white delegation at the 1964 Democratic convention. Kay Mills’ absorbing biography, This Little Light of Mine: The Life of Fannie Lou Hamer, reminds us that Hamer’s commitment to helping Southern blacks went beyond politics to encompass food co-ops and educational programs. Mills is adept at capturing Hamer’s personality and earthy sense of humor — she became an activist, she says, because ”I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired.” B+