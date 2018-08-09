type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG-13 performer Carol Burnett, Michael Caine, Denholm Elliott, Julie Hagerty, Marilu Henner, Christopher Reeve, John Ritter, Nicollette Sheridan director Peter Bogdanovich genre Comedy

Nothing is as murderous on a farce as film. Its mechanics can work beautifully from the distance of the stage, as they did in Noises Off, Michael Frayn’s 1983 hit play about yet another farce — a low British sex comedy called Nothing On — staggering during tryouts on its way to Broadway. But the closeness of the home screen points up every flaw in Peter Bogdanovich’s futile adaptation: anorectic visuals, bloated acting, broad timing, and often dull direction. The cast members — Michael Caine, Carol Burnett, Christopher Reeve, Marilu Henner, John Ritter, Denholm Elliott, and Julie Hagerty — are all game, but it’s exhausting watching actors try so hard. All this play needs is a stage. C