type Book Current Status In Season author Bruce D. Kurtz publisher Prestel genre Coffee Table, Nonfiction, Pop Culture

We gave it an A

Bruce D. Kurtz makes the connections among Walt Disney, Andy Warhol, and Keith Haring in Haring, Warhol, Disney look so obvious it’s surprising no one thought of putting the three together before. This catalogue, from a 1991 exhibit at the Phoenix Art Museum, establishes the parallels in popular imagery, style, and ambition without straining too much after cultural significance. A