Haring, Warhol, Disney

Margot Mifflin
October 30, 1992 at 05:00 AM EST

type
Book
Current Status
In Season
author
Bruce D. Kurtz
publisher
Prestel
genre
Coffee Table, Nonfiction, Pop Culture
We gave it an A

Bruce D. Kurtz makes the connections among Walt Disney, Andy Warhol, and Keith Haring in Haring, Warhol, Disney look so obvious it’s surprising no one thought of putting the three together before. This catalogue, from a 1991 exhibit at the Phoenix Art Museum, establishes the parallels in popular imagery, style, and ambition without straining too much after cultural significance. A

