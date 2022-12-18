Into the Skyline
Cathy Dennis’ new single, ”You Lied to Me,” is worthy of ”Touch Me (All Night Long)” and her whooshing club hits, while the frothier ballads are almost on a par with Burt Bacharach at his hookiest. Dennis even wrote and coproduced her sleek and throbbing album Into the Skyline herself, a rarity in diva circles. Lines like ”Through the storms of life we toss and turn” show she has some way to go as a lyricist, but for now, at least, her beat goes on. B
