By David Browne Updated October 02, 1992 at 04:00 AM EDT
Cathy Dennis’ new single, ”You Lied to Me,” is worthy of ”Touch Me (All Night Long)” and her whooshing club hits, while the frothier ballads are almost on a par with Burt Bacharach at his hookiest. Dennis even wrote and coproduced her sleek and throbbing album Into the Skyline herself, a rarity in diva circles. Lines like ”Through the storms of life we toss and turn” show she has some way to go as a lyricist, but for now, at least, her beat goes on. B

