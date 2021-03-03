Kiss: X-treme Close-up

”We’re probably the luckiest sons of bitches who ever walked the face of the planet,” enthuses Kiss’ Gene Simmons during this 90-minute chronicle of the kings of hard-rock headcheese. He’s not just fire-breathing Dixie, either. As X-Treme Close-Up proves, Kiss has never been especially original or talented, its videos (many included here) cloddishly trot out every stud-meets-bimbo cliché, and the band members spout some of the dumbest, most pseudo-sincere lines in the history of rock interviews. (Kiss isn’t just about music, says guitarist Bruce Kulick, it’s about ”going for what you want in life.”) Then again, they don’t pretend to be statesmen, which makes for a truly entertaining documentary of a classic dumb-fun band. B+